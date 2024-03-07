Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver was taken to hospital for treatment following a two-vehicle crash on one of Sheffield's busiest roads.

The collision took place on the Moore Street/St Mary's Gate roundabout, off Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, yesterday morning (Wednesday, March 6, 2024), shortly after rush hour.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called shortly after 9.30am to reports of a road traffic collision on St Mary’s roundabout on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield.

"It is reported that a red Toyota Auris and a black Nissan Juke were involved in the collision.

"Officers attended alongside the ambulance service.

"The driver of the Toyota Auris was taken to hospital with minor injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening."

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spolesperson added: "We received an emergency call at 9.26am on Wednesday morning to report a collision between two cars on the Moore Street/St Mary’s Gate roundabout in Sheffield.

"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital."