Ecclesall Road, St Mary's Gate: Driver injured in two-vehicle crash on roundabout off major Sheffield road

Emergency services were sent out to the scene of the crash.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 7th Mar 2024, 11:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A driver was taken to hospital for treatment following a two-vehicle crash on one of Sheffield's busiest roads.

The collision took place on the Moore Street/St Mary's Gate roundabout, off Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, yesterday morning (Wednesday, March 6, 2024), shortly after rush hour.

The collision took place on the Moore Street/St Mary's Gate roundabout off Ecclesall Road in Sheffield yesterday morning (Wednesday, March 6, 2024), shortly after rush hourThe collision took place on the Moore Street/St Mary's Gate roundabout off Ecclesall Road in Sheffield yesterday morning (Wednesday, March 6, 2024), shortly after rush hour
The collision took place on the Moore Street/St Mary's Gate roundabout off Ecclesall Road in Sheffield yesterday morning (Wednesday, March 6, 2024), shortly after rush hour
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called shortly after 9.30am to reports of a road traffic collision on St Mary’s roundabout on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield.

"It is reported that a red Toyota Auris and a black Nissan Juke were involved in the collision.

"Officers attended alongside the ambulance service.

"The driver of the Toyota Auris was taken to hospital with minor injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening."

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spolesperson added: "We received an emergency call at 9.26am on Wednesday morning to report a collision between two cars on the Moore Street/St Mary’s Gate roundabout in Sheffield. 

"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital."

The collision resulted in traffic delays in the area, which lasted for a short time.

Related topics:SheffieldEcclesall RoadHospitalTraffic delaysAmbulance service