Sheffield traffic: Ambulance and police at scene of crash at junction on Ecclesall Road
An ambulance and police were at the scene of a crash on a busy Sheffield road earlier this morning.
Emergency services closed part of the junction at Rustlings Road and Ecclesall Road following a collision at around 10am today (July 1).
A white car can be seen inside the cordon, but what appears to be a delivery bicycle can also be seen lying on the pavement.
It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone has been hurt.
Traffic on Ecclesall Road is handling the closure well.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.
