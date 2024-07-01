Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ambulance and police were at the scene of a crash on a busy Sheffield road earlier this morning.

Emergency services closed part of the junction at Rustlings Road and Ecclesall Road following a collision at around 10am today (July 1).

A white car can be seen inside the cordon, but what appears to be a delivery bicycle can also be seen lying on the pavement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone has been hurt.

Traffic on Ecclesall Road is handling the closure well.