News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Sheffield binman 'saves' woman from car crash seconds before it burst into flames near Ecclesall Road

Lee Campbell managed to pull the woman from the burning wreckage with just moments to spare.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:26 BST

Video footage captured the aftermath of a serious collision, which a man at the centre of a dramatic rescue believes nearly killed a woman.

Former refuse collector Lee Campbell said he and his colleague were driving a bin lorry towards Ecclesall Road in February of this year when they came across a burning car just seconds after it had collided with a roundabout on Moore Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was a dark morning shortly after 5am on Friday February 24, and Lee saw the male driver standing beside the car in a "confused" state.

Most Popular
Lee Campbell saved a woman from a burning car at the Ecclesall Road junction of Moore Street and St Mary’s Gate.Lee Campbell saved a woman from a burning car at the Ecclesall Road junction of Moore Street and St Mary’s Gate.
Lee Campbell saved a woman from a burning car at the Ecclesall Road junction of Moore Street and St Mary’s Gate.

Without hesitation, the binmen blocked the road with their lorry to stop any oncoming traffic and called emergency services, while Lee leapt from the cab to check if there was anyone else trapped in the car.

Lee, aged 40 from Fairleigh, said: “The driver couldn’t speak any English. I tried to look through the passenger's window but the airbags were blocking the view. It was only when I looked through the driver’s side that I saw a lady in the passenger’s seat.

“The car was on fire, but I just thought someone needs to get in there and pull her out.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Without a second thought, Lee went in and pulled the unconscious woman out of the car and out of harm’s way. Just a moment later, the car burst into flames.

The fire left nothing left of the car but a wrecked and burnt-out chassis.The fire left nothing left of the car but a wrecked and burnt-out chassis.
The fire left nothing left of the car but a wrecked and burnt-out chassis.

“I didn’t even think until afterwards when I saw how close it was,” said Lee. “I’m a dad with five kids and anything could’ve happened to me - but there could’ve been a child in that car.

“She didn’t have her shoes on. I remember pulling her out of the car and her feet were dragging across the floor and I didn’t want her to cut her feet.

"She was in a bad way... We put a blanket around her."

Emergency services scrambled to the scene of the single-car crash at the junction of Moore Street and St Mary’s Gate. The man and woman were both taken to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lee said: “We were standing there for about 25 minutes until the police said we could go. They took our details for a statement and told us to carry on with our day. I haven’t even had a thank you.”

Six months on, Lee, who has children aged between three and 16, is still wondering how the pair are.

He said: “I always tell my kids you have got to help people if you can.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.

Related topics:Ecclesall RoadSheffieldEmergency servicesPoliceTraffic