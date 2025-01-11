Sheffield snow: Council issues statement on weekend football as Parkruns cancelled
All seven Parkruns have also been axed after six days of sub-zero temperatures.
They are Concord, Endcliffe, Hillsborough, Graves, Rother Valley and Millhouses Park.
They are the latest activities to be disrupted by extreme weather, which started with snow falling overnight on Saturday, January 3.
Since then postal deliveries and bin collections have been severely delayed and major roads including the Snake, Woodhead and Winnats Pass have been closed for days.
Meanwhile, miles of pavements have turned treacherous due to ice.
The launch of a £40m Welcome Break on the M1 near Sheffield was cancelled with just hours to go.
The motorway service station at Junction 33 was due to open yesterday (Friday, January 10). But a spokesperson for the company said it had been pushed back.
