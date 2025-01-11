Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All football is cancelled on Sheffield City Council pitches this weekend due to snow and ice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All seven Parkruns have also been axed after six days of sub-zero temperatures.

They are Concord, Endcliffe, Hillsborough, Graves, Rother Valley and Millhouses Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football on council pitches and Parkruns are off this weekend. | NW

They are the latest activities to be disrupted by extreme weather, which started with snow falling overnight on Saturday, January 3.

Since then postal deliveries and bin collections have been severely delayed and major roads including the Snake, Woodhead and Winnats Pass have been closed for days.

Meanwhile, miles of pavements have turned treacherous due to ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch of a £40m Welcome Break on the M1 near Sheffield was cancelled with just hours to go.

The motorway service station at Junction 33 was due to open yesterday (Friday, January 10). But a spokesperson for the company said it had been pushed back.