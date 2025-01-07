Sheffield snow: Will my pavement be gritted? Workers treat Ecclesall Road walkways as deep freeze continues
Two teams and two trucks laden with salt were travelling in opposite directions on Ecclesall Road.
Workers were spreading spadefuls on the walkway using techniques including shaking the spade and flicking grit with fingers.
Sheffield City Council says it grits and clears snow from the ‘city’s busiest pavements and pedestrian areas’, including around the two main hospitals, the railway station and city centre shopping areas.
It adds: ‘Unfortunately, we cannot grit residential pavements’.
It also does not grit segregated cycle lanes.
It adds: ‘If a cycle lane is adjacent to a priority gritting route, then it will be gritted…any cycle lanes which are segregated from the road are not gritted. We also do not grit cycle lanes in parks or in any housing estates’.
It comes as Sheffield got back to work and schools returned on Tuesday after being shut down by snow on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The Met Office is predicting the deep freeze will continue up to the weekend with temperatures plunging as low as minus five on Tuesday night into Wednesday, a maximum of two degrees on Wednesday and ‘widespread and locally severe frosts overnight’ on Thursday.
