Overflowing bins on George Street in Sheffield city centre. | NW

Householders have been urged to leave wheelie bins out until they are emptied after collections were delayed by the weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veolia said crews were working hard but snow and ice were hampering operations.

In a service alert it said: “If your bin is due for collection today, please leave it out until it is emptied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overflowing bins on George Street in Sheffield city centre. | NW

The update comes as Sheffield endures its fourth day of sub-zero temperatures, which are set to last until the weekend.

In some places, including George Street in Sheffield city centre, bins are overflowing with rubbish.

Veolia added: “Keep bin lids fully closed to prevent snow or rain from getting in. Ensure the area around your bin is free from snow and ice where possible. Check your bin lid is not frozen shut.”

Veolia is a private company that handles waste for Sheffield City Council.