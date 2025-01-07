Sheffield snow: Veolia issues wheelie bin collection advice after delays
Veolia said crews were working hard but snow and ice were hampering operations.
In a service alert it said: “If your bin is due for collection today, please leave it out until it is emptied.
The update comes as Sheffield endures its fourth day of sub-zero temperatures, which are set to last until the weekend.
In some places, including George Street in Sheffield city centre, bins are overflowing with rubbish.
Veolia added: “Keep bin lids fully closed to prevent snow or rain from getting in. Ensure the area around your bin is free from snow and ice where possible. Check your bin lid is not frozen shut.”
Veolia is a private company that handles waste for Sheffield City Council.
