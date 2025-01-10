Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Royal Mail has issued a statement about deliveries after days of snow and ice in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The postal organisation said some services had been affected, especially on untreated roads. But employee safety was important.

It comes as communities across Sheffield report delays since snow began to fall last weekend and roads and pavements froze over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Crookes a Royal Mail worker posting on Facebook, said they had a ‘sizeable backlog’ and urged people not to come in to collect it.

Royal Mail has issued a statement about deliveries in Sheffield after days of ice and snow. | Getty Images

He said: “There is far too much stuff for me to go looking through and I just haven't got the time.”

Everyone was doing their best to get through the backlog, he added.

In Stannington, one householder said she had not seen a postie all week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said they had received parcels but no letters and their postman said everything was backed up at the sorting office.

A Lodge Moor resident said Royal Mail was collecting from post boxes but not delivering and Crosspool sorting office was overloaded with items.

Snowy conditions on Ringinglow Road at High Storrs School. | NW

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Black ice and compacted snow in Sheffield has created challenging driving conditions in some areas and affected certain deliveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are monitoring these conditions and continue to make deliveries to less affected areas, the safety of our colleagues is a priority. We thank customers for their patience while we work hard to ensure deliveries continue.”

A Post Office spokesperson said it was business as usual.

“There are no issues for Post Offices in relation to this cold snap. Customers should continue to come to our branches for all their mail needs, with many also offering services on behalf of Amazon, DPD and Evri, as well as Royal Mail.”