Sheffield post: Royal Mail issues delivery announcement after days of ice and snow
The postal organisation said some services had been affected, especially on untreated roads. But employee safety was important.
It comes as communities across Sheffield report delays since snow began to fall last weekend and roads and pavements froze over.
In Crookes a Royal Mail worker posting on Facebook, said they had a ‘sizeable backlog’ and urged people not to come in to collect it.
He said: “There is far too much stuff for me to go looking through and I just haven't got the time.”
Everyone was doing their best to get through the backlog, he added.
In Stannington, one householder said she had not seen a postie all week.
Another said they had received parcels but no letters and their postman said everything was backed up at the sorting office.
A Lodge Moor resident said Royal Mail was collecting from post boxes but not delivering and Crosspool sorting office was overloaded with items.
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Black ice and compacted snow in Sheffield has created challenging driving conditions in some areas and affected certain deliveries.
“We are monitoring these conditions and continue to make deliveries to less affected areas, the safety of our colleagues is a priority. We thank customers for their patience while we work hard to ensure deliveries continue.”
A Post Office spokesperson said it was business as usual.
“There are no issues for Post Offices in relation to this cold snap. Customers should continue to come to our branches for all their mail needs, with many also offering services on behalf of Amazon, DPD and Evri, as well as Royal Mail.”
