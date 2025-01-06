Sheffield snow: Will your street be gritted? Plans being drawn up ahead of huge Tuesday rush hour
Sheffield City Council said it was gritting all priority one and two routes on higher ground (above 200m) from 1pm on Monday.
A terrain map shows this includes Meadowhead, Ringinglow, Tapton, Lodge Moor and parts of Stannington, Worral and Bradfield.
A decision on the rest of the city will be made later in the day, the authority said.
The Met Office is predicting a sharp frost in Sheffield overnight into Tuesday and a minimum temperature of minus three.
The preparations come after Sheffield was shut down by snow on Saturday and overnight Sunday into Monday.
After widespread closures, Tuesday is likely to be the first day back after Christmas for the majority of school children and many office workers.
Gritting and snow clearing is carried out by private firm Amey, under the Streets Ahead name, for Sheffield City Council.
Priority one routes link Sheffield to other major cities and motorways. Priority two is other main roads and rural routes.
Amey previously posted on X that it had gritted ‘all’ priority routes from 1am on Monday morning after rain turned to sleet and snow.
Sheffield has a fleet of 19 gritters. They were named in a competition in November.
