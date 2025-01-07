Sheffield snow: Veolia issues alert as household tip closed due to flooding again
A Sheffield tip is closed again due to flooding as extreme weather grips Sheffield.
Blackstock tip on Blackstock Road in Gleadless Valley is shut today, Tuesday January 7, ‘due to the weather conditions and flooding’, according to a service alert from the council’s private waste contractor Veolia.
It comes after the site was closed in November when a ‘lake’ formed at the entrance after bad weather including snow and heavy rain.
Veolia said Beighton tip was open instead. Other sites open today are High Green and Shirecliffe. All three close at 3.30pm.
Deepcar tip is closed on Tuesday.
