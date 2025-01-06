Sheffield snow: Snake Pass among Peak District roads to remain closed overnight, says county council

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 6th Jan 2025, 15:53 GMT
The Snake Pass will remain closed overnight into Tuesday, Derbyshire County Council has said.

The authority issued an update on Monday afternoon of roads that are closed due to snow and will remain closed overnight and into Tuesday.

Officials will assess them again mid-morning on Tuesday, it says.

The Snake Pass remains closed. File pic: Ian Harvey.The Snake Pass remains closed. File pic: Ian Harvey.
The Snake Pass remains closed. File pic: Ian Harvey. | Ian Harvey

The roads are: A57 Snake Pass, A537 Cat and Fiddle, A53 Axe Edge, A6024 Holme Moss and Goyts Lane, off the A5004 near Buxton.

Meanwhile, National Highways is due to make a decision about the A628 Woodhead Pass at tea time on Monday.

On Monday, the route between Sheffield and Manchester was closed in both directions between the A616 (Flouch) and A57 (Hollingworth) due to flooding on Salter's Brook Bridge.

National Highways advised motorists to use the M60, M62 and M1 as an alternative route.

Related topics:Peak DistrictCounty councilSheffieldNational Highways

