A popular Peak District road is closed due to vehicles stuck in the snow, Derbyshire County Council says.

Winnats Pass near Castleton is impassable, according to an update on Tuesday January 7.

As well as being a popular tourist attraction, the spectacular, steep, narrow gorge is a major link between Sheffield and Manchester.

It is among several shut by winter conditions, including the A57 Snake Pass and Rushup Edge, next to Winnats Pass.

The county council also says there are ‘ issues with snow’ on the A612 Clodall Lane at Owler Bar near Sheffield.

The update states: “Our crews will remain out this morning and will concentrate on the main roads. We will endeavour to then look at the roads that are closed to see if we can get them open later today.”