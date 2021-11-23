Martin Ward was one of three teenagers killed in a horror crash in Kiveton Park, Rotherham. His funeral was held at Grenoside Crematorium on Monday, November 22

Martin’s funeral took place at Grenoside Crematorium, in Sheffield, on Monday, November 22.

Photos and videos shared by friends show the coffin engraved with his nickname ‘Wardy’ arriving in the hearse, and floral tributes in the shape of motorbikes and spelling out ‘son’, ‘brother’ and ‘grandson’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Ward, left, and his close friend Mason Hall, right, died in a car crash in Kiveton Park, Rotherham. Martin's funeral was held at Grenoside Crematorium on Monday, November 22

They also show mourners releasing dozens of blue heart-shaped balloons, fireworks being let off in his memory, and a procession of motorbikes joining him on his final journey.

A truck decorated with a life-sized cut-out of the teenager and many other photos and tributes, alongside the words ‘RIP – Forever Loved’, can be seen too.

One friend wrote following the funeral: “You had the best send off, Mart. You would have been gassed. I know you’d be so proud of your how strong your family have actually been. Rest peacefully, Mart. You will be forever missed and never ever forgotten.”

Another commented: “Goodnight sweetheart. We all love and miss you so so much. You will always live on through us all and live in our hearts. You had the best send off and we know you would have been proud. Till we meet again, Angel. Sleep tight in paradise.”

A police investigation into the collision is ongoing and inquests into their deaths have been opened and adjourned.

Tragically, Martin's mother, Sara Jane Smith, died less than two weeks after his death.

She had been planning the former Aston Academy pupil’s funeral at the time, and had paid a heartfelt tribute to Ryan, saying he had ‘the biggest heart out of most people I know’.