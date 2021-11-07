Sara Jane Smith, from Aston, died this weekend, just less than two weeks after her son, Martin Ward, aged 18, was one of three friends killed in a crash between Todwick and Kiveton.

Martin and pals Mason Hall and Ryan Geddes, both 19, had been travelling in a white Ford Fiesta along Kiveton Lane, when it left the road close to the Todwick Court junction and ploughed into a tree.​

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sara Jane Smith died just days after her son, Martin Ward, was killed in a crash between Todwick and Kiveton

The three teens were all pronounced dead at the scene.

A police investigation into the collision is ongoing and inquests will be held.

Martin’s mum paid a heartfelt tribute to her son and his close friend Mason following the horror crash on Sunday, October 24.

She told The Star: “Mason was a very close friend of Martin’s. They have basically grown up together and he was like a stepson to me.

“Martin was a lovable little rug and he had the biggest heart out of most people I know.

“They were both such loving kids and will be so sadly missed. This shouldn’t have happened, they were far too young to have this happen. They hadn’t even lived their lives.”

Sara and her family had been planning former Aston Academy pupil Martin’s funeral at the time of his death.

They had issued an appeal for as many bikes and quads as possible to join the funeral procession, with motorbikes said to have been “one of the things he (Martin) loved most”.

Sara also invited people to Burgoyne Park the day after Martin's death for fireworks set off as a tribute to her son and Mason.

She said at the time that the fatal crash didn’t “seem real” and said that both Martin and Mason would be “forever in my heart”.

Dozens of tributes have been paid to Sara on social media, with devastated friends and family struggling to come to terms with her death.

They have spoken of how she was a much loved friend and a talented equestrian.

A number refer to her now being reunited with her son.

The family suffered another tragedy at the beginning of the year when two relatives died in another horror crash.

Josh Hydes, 20, died alongside his 24-year-old uncle, Tommy Hydes, when the car they were travelling in ploughed through railings on Meadowhall Way and plunged into the River Don on Saturday, January 30.

A major rescue operation was mounted to recover the submerged car from the fast-flowing river and release the trapped men, who were taken to hospital and later pronounced despite efforts to revive them.