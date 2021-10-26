The men, two aged 19 and one aged 18, were travelling in a white Ford Fiesta which came off the road on Kiveton Lane, close to the junction with Todwick Court, and collided with a tree.

Tributes have been pouring in for them over the last few days, with flowers, balloons, photographs and handwritten notes all left at the scene.

This is everything we know so far.

What happened in the crash on Kiveton Lane and when did it happen?

Officers said they were on the scene of the crash on Sunday night responding to reports of a fatal collision involving one car – a white Ford Fiesta – and had been called at around 6.10pm.

Three teenagers were travelling in the car which came off the road on Kiveton Lane, close to the junction with Todwick Court, and crashed into a tree.

They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The full circumstances around the crash have not yet been established and police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have any information to come forwards.

Anyone with information about the collision, including those who may have dashcam footage relating to the crash, has been asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 676 of October 24.

Who were the men who died in the car crash in Kiveton Park?

South Yorkshire Police has not yet officially named the men who died, but did confirm that it was three teenagers and that their families had been informed.

Who has paid tributes to the men who died in the Kiveton Park crash?

A number of people have come forward to pay their respects to Martin, Mason and Ryan.

Martin’s mum, Sara Jane Smith, said her son had the ‘biggest heart’ and that he and his best friend Mason would be ‘so sadly missed’.

The pair had been close since they were children and had ‘grown up together’.

She added: "This shouldn’t have happened, they were far too young to have this happen. They hadn’t even lived their lives.”

He paid tribute to the ‘big strong lad’ while laying flowers at the scene of the crash on BBC Look North on Monday night.

He said: “My other two grandkids, they were all crying last night, but what can you do. Everybody is upset aren’t they – my son, his nana...

"We were at his birthday last week. His last words he said to me were ‘I don’t come to see you all that often grandad but I still love thee’.

“[He was a] Good lad. Big strong lad. 19 is no age is it?”

One person described the men as ‘vibrant souls’, while many people said they were ‘heartbroken’ and their thoughts were with their parents and families.

Another described one of the men as ‘one of the nicest boys I know’ and added ‘you’re going to be missed so much’.

Someone else who knew the men who died wrote: “Can’t believe you have gone you will be missed bro’s love you forever.”

Wales ward councillor Dominic Beck, who lives in Kiveton Park, is another person who paid tribute to the victims of the crash.

He said: "Our thoughts, prayers and love are with the families and friends of those young people who sadly passed away yesterday evening.

"I've been there this morning and I was able to speak to members of the community. Everyone's in a state of shock.

"It's important in times like these particularly as it's so soon after the event that we just take time to reflect and make sure we're thinking about the families and friends of those people who lost their lives in this tragedy."