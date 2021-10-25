Mason Hall is one of the teenagers who died in a car crash in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, on Sunday evening.

Mason Hall, 19, was killed on the evening of Sunday, October 24 along with two of his closest friends when a white Ford Fiesta left Kiveton Lane in Rotherham and collided with a tree.

Mason’s grandfather Peter Hall paid tribute to the ‘big strong lad’ while laying flowers at the scene of the crash.

In an appearance on BBC Look North on Monday night, the grandad also shared that Mason had celebrated his birthday just days before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Ward, left, and his close friend Mason Hall, right, died in a car crash in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, near Sheffield, on Sunday evening.

“My other two grandkids, they were all crying last night,” said Mr Hall.

"But what can you do. Everybody is upset aren’t they – my son, his nana...

"We were at his birthday last week. His last words he said to me were ‘I don’t come to see you all that often grandad but I still love thee’.

“[He was a] Good lad. Big strong lad. 19 is no age is it?”

Peter Hall, whose grandson Mason Hall was one of three teenagers killed in a crash in Kiveton Park, Rotherham (pic: Dave Higgens/PA Wire)

Mason was in the Ford Fiesta on Sunday night along with his best friend Martin Ward, and another teenager named locally as Ryan Lee.

Despite a huge response by emergency services, nothing could be done to save any of the three boys.

Last night, friends and family of the trio held private events to commemorate them, including a firework display which took place at Burgoyne Park, Aston, at 8pm.