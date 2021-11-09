Martin Ward, 18, from Swallownest; 19-year-old Mason Hall, from Woodhouse; and Ryan Geddes, also 19, from Kiveton Park, all died after the car in which they were travelling came off the road on Kiveton Lane in Rotherham and collided with a tree.

The inquests into their deaths were opened by senior coroner Nicola Mundy at Doncaster Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, November 9, and were adjourned until April 12 next year.

The crash happened close to the Todwick Court junction at around 6.10pm on Sunday, October 24.

Tributes were paid following their deaths, with devastated friends and family describing how Martin had the ‘biggest heart’ and he and his best friend Mason would be ‘so sadly missed’.

Mason’s grandfather, Peter Hall, told he had died just days after turning 19, as he paid tribute to the ‘big strong lad’ and revealed Mason’s touching last words to him.

Ryan’s girlfriend, Jessica, told how she was expecting a child with him and described him as the ‘love of my life’, as a fundraiser was set up to help her give their baby the best start in life.

Martin’s and Mason’s names were spray-painted on a wall on Rose Garth Avenue in Aston, while a blue Volkswagen Polo bearing the victims’ names and kind messages about them was left at the scene of the crash.