The 19-year-old from Kiveton Park, Rotherham, died alongside Mason Hall, also 19, from Woodhouse and Martin Ward, 18, from Swallownest.

Ryan Geddes died in a collision near Kiveton Park last month. His funeral is to be held

The white Ford Fiesta they were travelling in left Kiveton Lane, between Kiveton Park and Todwick, and ploughed into a tree on Sunday, October 24.

Ryan’s funeral is to be held at Wales Church at 11am today.

In a Facebook message, Ryan’s mum Natalie said the baby gender reveal is to be held at the wake following the funeral.

She said: “We will be revealing the gender of Ryan and Jess’ baby at the wake. There will be a book at the club for you all to write a message in so we can show the baby just how much Ryan was loved.”

The wake is to be held at Wales Jubilee Club.

Martin’s funeral is to be held at Grenoside Crematorium, Sheffield, at 2pm on Monday, November 22.

Mason’s funeral is to be held at Rotherham Crematorium at 2pm on Monday, November 29.