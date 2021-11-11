Martin Ward, Mason Hall and Ryan Geddes died after the white Ford Fiesta they were travelling in left Kiveton Lane, between Kiveton Park and Todwick, and ploughed into a tree.​

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.

Friends Martin Ward, Mason Hall and Ryan Geddes, also known as Ryan Lee, all died in a crash in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, on Sunday, October 24. Their funerals have been planned.

Ryan’s funeral is to be held at Wales Church at 11am on Thursday, November 18.

Martin’s funeral is to be held at Grenoside Crematorium, Sheffield, at 2pm on Monday, November 22.