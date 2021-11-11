Kiveton Park crash: Funerals planned for friends killed in horror collision

Friends and relatives of three young men killed in a horror crash are preparing to say their final farewells.

By Morgan Jones
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 7:29 am

Martin Ward, Mason Hall and Ryan Geddes died after the white Ford Fiesta they were travelling in left Kiveton Lane, between Kiveton Park and Todwick, and ploughed into a tree.​

Martin, 18, aged from Swallownest; 19-year-old Mason Hall, from Woodhouse and Ryan Geddes, also 19, from Kiveton Park, all died at the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.

Tragically, Martin’s mum, Sara Jane Smith, died just under two weeks after her son’s death.

Ryan’s funeral is to be held at Wales Church at 11am on Thursday, November 18.

Martin’s funeral is to be held at Grenoside Crematorium, Sheffield, at 2pm on Monday, November 22.

Mason’s funeral is to be held at Rotherham Crematorium at 2pm on Monday, November 29.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the fatal collision.