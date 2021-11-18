A grief stricken and loving crowd of Ryan Geddes’ closest gathered at St John the Baptist Church, Wales, Rotherham, this morning for the 19-year-old’s funeral.

He was one of three close friends who were killed last month when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree near Kiveton Park.

Dozens of Ryan's family and friends were there to support his journey to the St John the Baptist church in Wales, Rotherham, today.

Ryan, of Kiveton Park, Rotherham, died alongside Mason Hall, also 19, from Woodhouse, and Martin Ward, 18, from Swallownest.

Today at 10.40am, Ryan’s loved ones walked from his family home to the church, in a procession led by the hearse, for the service.

The young man was preparing to become a dad when he was killed in the crash on October 24.

In a Facebook message, Ryan’s mum Natalie said a gender reveal for the baby would be held at the wake today.

The funeral of Ryan Geddes, one of three friends who were tragically killed in a RTC last month took place at St John the Baptist Church in Wales.

She wrote in a Facebook post: “We will be revealing the gender of Ryan and Jess baby at the wake too. There will be a book at the club for you all to write a message in so we can show the baby just how much Ryan was loved.”

It comes after a GoFundMe campaign raised over £4,400 to help Ryan’s family with funeral costs, as well as supporting his pregnant girlfriend.

The page read: “I'd like to hope we can raise enough to also help Ryan's girlfriend, Jessica give their unborn child the best start in life.

“Any amount you can spare would be very gratefully received and would help lift the financial burden that the family face at this awful time. Thank you.”

Ryan Geddes was one of three friends killed in a car crash near Kiveton Park on October 24. He was laid ton rest at a service on November 18.

Martin’s funeral is to be held at Grenoside Crematorium, Sheffield, at 2pm on Monday, November 22.

Mason’s funeral is to be held at Rotherham Crematorium at 2pm on Monday, November 29.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is under way.

Ryan Geddes was about to become a father when he died in the crash on October 24. At his wake on November 18, a gender reveal was held for the unborn baby.

Floral tributes to all three victims left at the crash scene afterwards.