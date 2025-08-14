The former Leadmill venue has been handed over in a “wrecked state” stripped of fixtures and left open to the elements, the new owners claim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electric Group, which took possession of the building late on Wednesday evening, said they were met with a “scene of destruction”.

The main stage, sprung dancefloor, bars, lighting and front doors had been removed and the venue stripped back to bare brickwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Electric Group bought the building in 2017 and has finally taken over from the Leadmill Ltd, led by Phil Mills, after a bitter three-year eviction battle.

Dominic Madden, co-founder of Electric Group, at the Leadmill nightclub. The doors were removed before it was handed over. | nw

Mr Mills, who ran the legendary Leadmill nightclub and hosted gigs there, and insists his firm has only taken what belongs to them and the building was left in a state stipulated by the lease.

Dominic Madden, co-founder of Electric Group, said when they arrived, the doors had been removed and the building was insecure.

He added: “It’s devastating to see the building like this. It’s so important to people. We’ve had to secure it at huge cost just to stop any further damage. What’s gone can’t be replaced, and repairing what’s left will take months and a massive financial outlay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Madden inside the Leadmill after taking possession. | nw

“Stepping into this building and seeing the wanton destruction that has taken place is the sum of all my fears.

“What has happened these last few weeks behind closed doors is devastating, how anybody can do so much damage is beyond belief.

“We knew they’d take their belongings, but we also thought they valued this place. Their treatment of it proves otherwise.”

Last week, the Leadmill was ordered to stop removing a stone frieze above the main entrance.

Rubbish left at the Leadmill - pic from Electric Group. | Electric Group

Mr Madden said part of it was still missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added added: “Despite what we faced I am now even more determined to do whatever it takes to bring this venue back to life as a state-of-the-art music and club venue opening in February 2026."

Ian Lawlor, general manager of the Leadmill Ltd, said they had been “honest and open” about plans to remove their belongings, including the external doors, and Electric Group were trying to make them look like the “bad guys.”

Leadmill director Phil Mills lost a three-year battle to stay in the building. | nw

He added: “It shouldn't have been a shock to Madden if he'd read the lease fully…It's not added any costs that shouldn't have already been accounted for by Madden, it's not like we've not had three-and-a-half years of back and forth and multiple court battles that have gone into massive detail on what was going to happen and what it would cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any claims by them on the contrary is just fiction to make us look like the bad guys.”

They were still getting advice about the stone frieze, he added.

The Leadmill Ltd is continuing to run events at other venues across Sheffield.

A worker removing the stone frieze at the Leadmill. | Scott Barton

Mr Lawlor said 60 people had been made redundant.

He added: “The Leadmill's remaining team at the moment is focussing on what it already has done well for many years and that is bringing amazing events to the area, we're continuing to work with other venues in the region and continuing to bring live, club, comedy and other great events to the people of Sheffield and beyond.