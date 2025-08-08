Leadmill bosses have been ordered to stop the removal of a famous artwork after a complaint about ‘cultural vandalism’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dangerous structures expert from Sheffield City Council visited the club on Leadmill Road this morning after the alarm was raised about work on a stone frieze above the main entrance to the famous venue.

He demanded work stop, the reinstatement of stonework and safety measures to protect the public. The authority also confirmed today that the work had been done without planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businessman Scott Barton raised the alarm, describing it as “cultural vandalism if not criminal damage.”

Sheffield City Council structures expert photographing the remains of the frieze at the Leadmill. | nw

He also said it had left three floors of brickwork potentially unsupported and in a very dangerous state above a public footpath.

Contractors have been removing fittings and stripping the building back to bare brick since it closed for the final time in June.

It comes after the iconic red neon sign was recently taken down and the dance floor and main stage were taken out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A worker removing the stone frieze at the Leadmill. | Scott Barton

The current operators of the club - led by director Phil Mills - must leave by Thursday, August 14 following a three-year eviction battle.

The stone frieze was created by artist Mike Disley in 1989 and depicts ‘two lively musicians playing a double base and horn’ with two stone planters with colourful flowers made of metal.

The stone frieze at the Leadmill was created by artist Mike Disley in 1989 and depicts ‘two lively musicians playing a double base and horn’ with two stone planters with colourful flowers made of metal. | Scott Barton

A spokesperson for new owners the Electric Group - who intend to launch a new venue in February - said they were “really disappointed” at the removal of the “much-loved Sheffield artwork.”

They added: “It’s been part of the city’s fabric for years and has meant a lot to locals and visitors alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We genuinely don’t understand why Mr Mills is taking this course of action and we can’t see a reason for removing something that’s become such a recognisable part of Sheffield’s streetscape.”

But Ian Lawlor, Leadmill general manager, insisted it belonged to them.

The entrance to the Leadmill as contractors strip it back to brick. | nw

He said: “Yeah it belongs to us, of course it does! It's going with us along with all our other belongings from the building.”

He also previously insisted the sign belonged to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for demolition company Expotrak said the frieze, sign, dancefloor and main stage were going into storage.

End of an era as the iconic Leadmill sign in Sheffield comes down | Submit/ Steve Payne

They would continue stripping it back and removing electrical cables before the interior was painted ahead of the eviction deadline. All the work was set out in the lease, he added.

The sound of a jack hammer could be heard in the premises on the morning of Friday, August 8.

Mr Barton said: “I witnessed the ongoing removal of Mike Disley’s important and beautiful sculpture that has been above the main doors of that building since 1989.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand that this was commissioned and paid for by Adrian Vinken when the building was being run by a not-for-profit charity and receiving substantial financial support from the people of Sheffield via grants and support via Sheffield City Council. It has been an integral part of that building for over thirty years.

“I am urgently appealing for city council officers to intervene immediately while there is still time to stop this and hopefully the damage done so far can be restored.”