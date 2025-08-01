Leadmill: What iconic venue will be called after Electric Group takeover as work crews take sign down
This week saw the removal of the iconic ‘Leadmill’ sign and marks the end of a special chapter in Sheffield’s history.
Now, Electric Group has filed a new planning application to Sheffield Council asking for permission to put a new sign on the wall at the the famous venue, which it is taking over after a long and bitter legal dispute with the company which had run the venue for nearly 30 years.
The application includes an architect’s drawing showing how bosses want the side wall to look, when the venue re-opens, featuring a new sign.
The Electric Group wants to erect an illuminated sign down the side of the building - in much the same style as the one that came down this week - spelling out "Electric".
The application is accompanied by a covering letter by designer Carrie Davies, from Design At Source, and is different to a sign which was previously approved.
After losing a fight in the courts to stay in the building, Leadmill operator Phil Mills, and more than 70 staff, have to be out by August 14.
In March 2022, the business was issued with an eviction notice by the Electric Group, which bought the building in 2016. The London-based firm expected to take over when a 20-year lease expired in March 2023.
But instead of making preparations to leave, The Leadmill cranked up a huge campaign of support calling on celebrity contacts and supporters and claiming to be fighting for the ‘soul of Sheffield’.
