Workers are carrying out a promise to strip out the Leadmill, a new video shows.

Men in orange vests can be seen passing bins out of the legendary venue, which closed following a three-year eviction battle.

Bosses previously said they would take it back to a “derelict flour mill” and “anything that belongs to us that we don't need will be sold or go in the skip.”

After a long and bitter legal battle, Leadmill operator Phil Mills, and more than 70 staff, have to be out by August 14.

In March 2022, the business was issued with an eviction notice by the Electric Group which bought the building in 2016. The London-based firm expected to take over when a 20-year lease expired in March 2023.

But instead of making preparations to leave, The Leadmill cranked up a huge campaign of support calling on celebrity contacts and supporters and claiming to be fighting for the ‘soul of Sheffield’.

In February of this year, Electric Group subsidiary, MVL Properties (2017) Limited, was granted a possession order in the High Court.