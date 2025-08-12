The new owners of the former Leadmill nightclub have applied to fit two new fire doors claiming the current arrangements are ‘inadequate’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MVL Properties 2017 Ltd wants a new fire door at the front of the venue on Leadmill Road and at the rear on Suffolk Road.

In a letter to Sheffield City Council it states: “The existing venue has inadequate fire exits and the creation of the new exit to Leadmill Road will improve the customer safety and compliance with the applicable fire safety and other legislation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new owners of the Leadmill building want to fit new fire doors to the front and back of the premises. | nw

The information is listed on the Public Notices Portal which carries statutory public notices published in local newspapers and is ‘the fastest and most effective way of finding out what is happening in YOUR neighbourhood’.

MVL Properties 2017 is part of Electric Group, the new owners of the former Leadmill club. The current operators, led by director Phil Mills, must leave the premises by Thursday, August 14.

It follows a failed three-year battle against being evicted.

Last week The Star reported anguish at the partial removal of a stone frieze above the main entrance to the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council ordered work to stop after receiving complaints.

Bosses of the outgoing business say they are taking the building back to bare brick before moving out, as required in the lease.

Electric Group has announced it will launch a new venue called Electric Sheffield in February.