Sheffield Public Notices: New owners of former Leadmill nightclub claim fire exits are 'inadequate'
MVL Properties 2017 Ltd wants a new fire door at the front of the venue on Leadmill Road and at the rear on Suffolk Road.
In a letter to Sheffield City Council it states: “The existing venue has inadequate fire exits and the creation of the new exit to Leadmill Road will improve the customer safety and compliance with the applicable fire safety and other legislation.”
The information is listed on the Public Notices Portal which carries statutory public notices published in local newspapers and is ‘the fastest and most effective way of finding out what is happening in YOUR neighbourhood’.
MVL Properties 2017 is part of Electric Group, the new owners of the former Leadmill club. The current operators, led by director Phil Mills, must leave the premises by Thursday, August 14.
It follows a failed three-year battle against being evicted.
Last week The Star reported anguish at the partial removal of a stone frieze above the main entrance to the venue.
Sheffield City Council ordered work to stop after receiving complaints.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Bosses of the outgoing business say they are taking the building back to bare brick before moving out, as required in the lease.
Electric Group has announced it will launch a new venue called Electric Sheffield in February.