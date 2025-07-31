Pictures show how Sheffield’s former Leadmill nightclub could look when it reopens under its new owners.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electric Group has now filed a new planning application to Sheffield Council asking for permission to put a new sign on the wall at the the famous venue, which it is taking over after a long and bitter legal dispute with the company which had run the venue for nearly 30 years.

How the side of The Leadmill could look when it re-opens. Photo: MVL Properties | MVL Properties

The application includes an architect’s drawing showing how bosses want the side wall to look,when the venue reopens, featuring a new sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Electric Group wants to erect an illuminated sign down the side of the building, spelling out "Electric".

The application is accompanied by a covering letter by designer Carrie Davies, from Design At Source, and is different to a sign which was previously approved.

How the front of the building could look: MVL Properties | MVL Properties

After losing a fight in the courts to stay in the building, Leadmill operator Phil Mills, and more than 70 staff, have to be out by August 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March 2022, the business was issued with an eviction notice by the Electric Group, which bought the building in 2016. The London-based firm expected to take over when a 20-year lease expired in March 2023.

But instead of making preparations to leave, The Leadmill cranked up a huge campaign of support calling on celebrity contacts and supporters and claiming to be fighting for the ‘soul of Sheffield’.

In February of this year, Electric Group subsidiary, MVL Properties (2017) Limited, was granted a possession order in the High Court.