Leadmill Sheffield: New operators of legendary nightclub venue announce opening date
Electric Sheffield will open in February, Electric Group says.
It has launched a website inviting fans to sign up for event announcements. It also has a section for booking enquiries.
It comes as the old Leadmill operators, led by director Phil Mills, move out ahead of a deadline on August 14.
The operators were evicted after London-based Electric Group bought the building in 2016.
The company originally hoped to move in when the Leadmill’s 20-year lease expired in March 2023.
Leadmill operators fought the eviction but eventually lost their campaign to remain there earlier this year.
In March this year, new bosses said they intended to refurbish the building and offer current workers jobs at a new nightclub in the premises.
But the length of time it was closed depended on the condition the building was left in, they said.
Now, they have announced an opening date seven months away.
