Leadmill: End of an era as iconic nightclub sign comes down
The removal of the iconic ‘Leadmill’ sign today marks the end of a special chapter in Sheffield’s history.
Leadmill bosses, who had operated their nightclub and events business from Leadmill Road for three decades, today arranged for the removal of the well known Leadmill sign recognised by clubbers and music lovers for years.
They have been stripping out the inside of the building too, with the aim of returning it in the same condition it was in when they took it over in 1994.
Electric Group bought the building in 2016 and the London-based firm expected to take over when a 20-year lease expired in March 2023.
But Leadmill operators launched a campaign to remain there, calling on celebrity contacts and supporters and claiming to be fighting for the ‘soul of Sheffield’.
The venue is Sheffield’s longest-running live music venue and nightclub.
In February of this year, Electric Group subsidiary, MVL Properties (2017) Limited, was granted a possession order in the High Court, meaning Leadmill boss Phil Mills and 70 members of staff have to be out next month.
