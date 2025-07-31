Leadmill: End of an era as iconic nightclub sign comes down

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 31st Jul 2025, 13:21 BST
It’s the end of an era.

The removal of the iconic ‘Leadmill’ sign today marks the end of a special chapter in Sheffield’s history.

End of an era as the iconic Leadmill sign in Sheffield comes downplaceholder image
End of an era as the iconic Leadmill sign in Sheffield comes down | Submit/ Steve Payne

Leadmill bosses, who had operated their nightclub and events business from Leadmill Road for three decades, today arranged for the removal of the well known Leadmill sign recognised by clubbers and music lovers for years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have been stripping out the inside of the building too, with the aim of returning it in the same condition it was in when they took it over in 1994.

The iconic Leadmill sign has come downplaceholder image
The iconic Leadmill sign has come down | Submit/ Steve Payne

Electric Group bought the building in 2016 and the London-based firm expected to take over when a 20-year lease expired in March 2023.

But Leadmill operators launched a campaign to remain there, calling on celebrity contacts and supporters and claiming to be fighting for the ‘soul of Sheffield’.

The venue is Sheffield’s longest-running live music venue and nightclub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In February of this year, Electric Group subsidiary, MVL Properties (2017) Limited, was granted a possession order in the High Court, meaning Leadmill boss Phil Mills and 70 members of staff have to be out next month.

Don’t miss out on the city’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and more.

Pulp, Coldplay, Oasis, Culture Club, The Housemartins, The Stone Roses, Manic Street Preachers and the Artic Monkeys are among the bands to have played there over the years.

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice