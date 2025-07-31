It’s the end of an era.

The removal of the iconic ‘Leadmill’ sign today marks the end of a special chapter in Sheffield’s history.

End of an era as the iconic Leadmill sign in Sheffield comes down | Submit/ Steve Payne

Leadmill bosses, who had operated their nightclub and events business from Leadmill Road for three decades, today arranged for the removal of the well known Leadmill sign recognised by clubbers and music lovers for years.

They have been stripping out the inside of the building too, with the aim of returning it in the same condition it was in when they took it over in 1994.

Electric Group bought the building in 2016 and the London-based firm expected to take over when a 20-year lease expired in March 2023.

But Leadmill operators launched a campaign to remain there, calling on celebrity contacts and supporters and claiming to be fighting for the ‘soul of Sheffield’.

The venue is Sheffield’s longest-running live music venue and nightclub.

