Dore residents are fighting plans by the Duke of Devonshire to develop green belt land for housing.

The 12th duke, Peregrine Cavendish, who lives at Chatsworth House tourist attraction, has nominated a six-acre field between Parkers Lane and Cross Lane as a potential development plot, which council documents suggest could be used for 82 houses.

Sheffield City Council is proposing to build 3,529 homes on 14 green belt sites to meet government housing targets.

Linda Mathews and neighbours have criticised the duke of Devonshire for promoting green belt on Parkers Lane in Dore for houses. | nw

It comes after landowners put forward 102 parcels of green belt following a ‘call for sites’ in 2019 and on two further occasions.

Linda Mathews, of Brickhouse Lane, said she was disappointed in the duke.

She added: “I have been a Chatsworth gold card holder for many years. I won’t be renewing it.

"It’s just so disappointing, the fact that it’s the duke seems so much worse.

Peregrine Cavendish, the 12th Duke of Devonshire, and his wife, Amanda, Duchess of Devonshire, throw open the gates to Chatsworth House.

"The whole ethos of Chatsworth is to support the countryside to keep it green and good for wildlife and communities. This land is being farmed.

"It may be for financial reasons but I thought he would have enough from other sources."

Earlier this year the Sunday Times Rich List 2025 claimed Mr Cavendish was worth £910m.

Dore Village Society confirmed it was also submitting an objection to the plan.

A field in green belt on Parkers Lane, Dore, could have 82 houses. | Google

A spokesperson for Devonshire Property Group confirmed it had nominated the site.

They said: “As Sheffield City Council continues its work to identify suitable sites for much-needed new housing – including affordable options - in the area, we can confirm that we have nominated a site on the outskirts of Dore that we believe could help address this need.

“As no decision has yet been reached, we are unable to comment further now, but we remain committed to working collaboratively with local people, business and civic leaders to bring forward sustainable projects that support and enhance the communities that we serve.”

Sheffield City Council published a green belt housing plan which states planning applications must include a comprehensive assessment of the development's impacts on the environment.

Adverse impacts should be offset by improvements to the ‘environmental quality and accessibility of remaining areas of green belt’.