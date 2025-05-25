The Duke of Norfolk has been trying to build houses on Sheffield green belt for years, documents show.

Handsworth resident Mary Bennett unearthed a 2016 proposal for an estate with up to 1,500 homes to the east of the village.

Mary Bennett has urged the Duke of Norfolk not to develop green belt in Handsworth which is earmarked for 870 homes.

Called ‘Handsworth Hall Farm’ and written by Signet Planning, it states: “We were instructed on behalf of the Duke of Norfolk Estates to promote a 65-hectare (160-acre) green belt site for a residential-led (up to 1,500 homes) urban extension to Sheffield through the emerging Local Plan process.”

Today, the site is earmarked for 870 homes and a 49-acre business park as part of Sheffield City Council plans to build on green belt to meet government housing targets.

The Duke of Norfolk's 2016 proposal for a 1,500 home estate in Handsworth.

Ms Bennett accused the duke - reportedly worth more than £100m - of being "all out for money" and urged him to "just leave the land alone."

She added: “My husband and I have lived on the Medlock Estate for 54 years and have used the surrounding fields to walk my children and dogs over the years.

Sheffield City Council's plan for the Duke of Norfolk's Handsworth Hall Farm green belt plot.

“I have benefited from walking green belt land in S13 as it helped with personal well-being after a cancer operation nine years ago.

“The area was a lifesaver for many members of the community during lockdown and is still to this day.

“Farmers are struggling enough as it is, why is the Duke of Norfolk not keeping them going?”

Satellite image of the duke's green belt plot between Handsworth and Waverley.

It is the second green belt plot in Sheffield promoted for development by the duke.

Residents in Grenoside are devastated at plans for 188 homes between Holme Lane Farm and Fox Hill Road, some of which he owns.

Devastated Grenoside residents are fighting plans to build homes on green belt fields in the village.

Sheffield City Council is proposing to build 3,529 homes on 14 green belt sites across the city to meet government housing targets.

The council says landowners put forward 102 separate parcels of green belt following a ‘call for sites’ in 2019 and on two further occasions.

Jeremy Robinson, of surveyors Fowler Sandford and agent to The Norfolk Estate, said: “The Norfolk Estate will only contemplate promoting their land for development in conjunction with and in response to the Local Plan, led by Sheffield City Council.

“We will be monitoring the progress of the Local Plan over coming months.

“The local community would naturally have the opportunity to engage and express their views, all of which will be carefully considered by the Estate, if the site eventually comes forward for development.”

Sheffield City Council drew up green belt development plans after the government asked it to identify land for homes and business as part of the city’s Local Plan - a blueprint for development over the next 17 years.

The authority says it had to choose green belt because brownfield sites have been ‘maximised’.