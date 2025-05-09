Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield City Council chiefs have explained why more affluent areas of Sheffield have largely escaped green belt housing plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority says it recognises “there is not an even distribution of sites in all areas of the city,” in proposals for more than 3,500 homes, employment land, three schools and two graveyards on 14 green belt sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concentration in the north and south east is due to land put forward by owners and current and planned public transport - especially railway stations and tram stops - as well as “proximity to jobs and local facilities.”

Green belt to the north of Parkers Lane, Dore, is earmarked for 82 homes. | Google

The green belt proposals include 1,638 houses on two sites, 49 acres for employment, a secondary school and graveyard in Handsworth.

Grenoside could see 945 homes across three sites, a secondary school, special needs school and graveyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Chapeltown there are plans for 549 homes and two plots for business comprising 77 acres. Nearby, a 45-acre green belt plot at Junction 35 of the M1 in Ecclesfield is also earmarked for business.

There are also plans for 304 homes in Gleadless Townend. See the full list here.

But upmarket Dore is only set to get 82 homes, Oughtibridge 69 homes, Wharncliffe Side 103 homes and Lodge Moor 258 homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On The Star’s Facebook page Danny Allsebrook said: “Build more at the south end of the city in Dore and Totley. There is a large brown field site on the old Arthur Lees site as well as empty buildings around the city that can be reused so no there is not a lot of need to use green belt land.”

But Linzey Scothern disagreed.

More than 50 people gathered to protest over plans for 868 green belt houses near their homes in Handsworth. | NW

“There are too many homes in the area as it is and not enough services for them now without any more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bus services, medical services etc cannot cope as it is. Go and build them somewhere else.”

Responding, Kerrie Henderson said: “Interesting that they claim the wealthy areas of the city are overstretched and can't take any more development but other areas supposedly can.”