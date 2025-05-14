A Sheffield MP has called for a review of green belt housing sites after 24 plots in upmarket areas were dropped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, told constituents “I am not convinced these proposals are fair” after Sheffield City Council published a list of sites that were ‘not shortlisted’.

The authority has drawn up plans for 3,529 houses and 130 acres for business across 14 green belt sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield MP Clive Betts has called for a review of green belt housing sites claiming they were 'virtually non-existent' in the west of the city. Parkers Lane, Dore, is earmarked for 82 homes. | Google/NW

In the west of the city, Dore could get 82 homes and Lodge Moor 258. But Mr Betts described this as “virtually non-existent,” compared to Handsworth where “1,638 homes are being considered in just one postcode.”

The list of sites ‘not shortlisted’ includes 12 in postcode S17 - Dore, Totley and Bradway - seven in Ecclesall, S11, and five in Fulwood and Lodge Moor, S10.

A council report states they are not recommended ‘taking into account the sustainability appraisal, impact on green belt purposes, planning appraisal and availability information’.

From top left: Michelle Dewire, Clair Coniston and Trevor and Jackie Hibberd fear the loss of green belt in Handsworth to housing. | NW/ Michelle Dewire

Mr Betts said he had written to the Planning Inspectorate requesting sites be considered that had not previously been forward to “produce a fairer distribution across the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Many residents have written to me about the green belt allocation in the latest stage of Sheffield's Draft Local Plan.

“This has been particularly acute in Handsworth which currently faces over 40 per cent of the new allocation of housing on green belt.

“My constituents are not NIMBYs, they understand the need for more housing so younger generations can afford properties the way they did. What they do have though is a keen sense of fairness; and currently I am not convinced these proposals are fair.”

Green belt development sites are concentrated in the north and south east of Sheffield, a city council map shows. | SCC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I absolutely support house building and have no objections to house building in my constituency, even on some of the green belt sites where required, but I cannot support the level of house building currently being proposed, specifically in Handsworth where 1,638 homes are being considered in just one postcode.

“The restrictions on what sites can now be considered given the time frame set by the Planning Inspectorate means that proposed development in the west of the city is virtually non-existent.”

The green belt proposals are to meet government housing quotas in the Local Plan, a blueprint for development over the next 14 years.

The council says it has been forced to choose green belt because brownfield sites have been ‘maximised’ and ‘options for providing land in the urban areas have been comprehensively explored’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report states the “concentration” in the north and south east is due to land put forward by owners, current and planned public transport - especially railway stations and tram stops - and “proximity to jobs and local facilities.”

An extraordinary meeting of the full council will debate the proposals at Sheffield Town Hall today - Wednesday, May 14.