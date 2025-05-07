Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over 30,000 homes are set to be built on brownfield sites in Sheffield - but it is not enough to meet government quotas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council says it has put forward plans for 25,572 homes on brownfield sites and estimates a further 7,675 dwellings will be built on plots expected to become available in coming years, the majority of which will be brownfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Dewire of Beaver Drive, Handsworth, is fighting plans for 868 green belt homes behind her house. | Nw

It means “all developable and available land for housing within the existing urban areas - public and private - has already been identified” and “all options to build within non-green belt areas have been fully explored, or maximised.”

But it is not enough to meet a shortfall identified by government inspectors, which wants 38,012 new homes by 2039.

The old Norton Aerodrome in Sheffield is earmarked for 270 homes by Sheffield City Council. It is a brownfield site in the green belt.

It is this shortfall that has led to plans for 3,529 houses, 130 acres for business, three schools and two graveyards on 14 green belt sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sheffield City Council said: “The inspectors state that, having considered the council’s green belt and site appraisal work, exceptional circumstances could exist in principle to warrant the release of some further green belt land for housing.

Green belt land Land between Lodge Moor Road and Redmires Conduit is earmarked for 258 homes | Google

“Our surveys and assessments support the inspectors’ conclusions.

“We consider that all developable and available land for housing within the existing urban areas - public and private - has already been identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Draft Sheffield Plan, submitted to the government in October 2023, already identifies capacity for approximately 25,572 homes on brownfield sites, including 270 homes on the former Norton Aerodrome, a brownfield site in the green belt.

“This represents 89 per cent of the total identified supply.

“We have also estimated that 7,675 dwellings will be built on ‘windfall sites’ - sites not specifically allocated in the Plan - which are expected to come forward in the period up to 2039 - the majority of these are also expected to be on brownfield sites. The windfall assumption has already been accepted by the inspectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have identified some additional brownfield employment land within the urban areas but not enough to meet the shortfall identified by the inspectors”

If given the go-ahead, it would be the biggest loss of green belt land ever, some 809 acres, or 3.6 per cent of the total area of 22,390 acres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals include a secondary school (12 acres) and SEND school (five acres) on land to the south of Wheel Lane/Land between Creswick Avenue and Yew Lane in Grenoside. | Google

The news has been met with shock and dismay from residents in affected areas, especially Handsworth which is earmarked for 1,638 houses on two sites, 49 acres for employment use, a secondary school and graveyard.

Grenoside could see 945 homes across three sites, a secondary school, a special needs school and graveyard, all in green belt.