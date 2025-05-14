Devastated Sheffield villagers are fighting plans for a green belt development set to put 188 homes on their doorstep.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 80 people turned out to object to plans to develop much-loved fields to the south of Grenoside.

It comes after ‘Save Our Greenbelt’ posters appeared on road signs in the area and residents said they had handed out 600 flyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devastated Grenoside residents are fighting plans to build homes on green belt fields in the village. | NW

Sheffield City Council is proposing to build 3,529 homes on 14 green belt sites across the city to meet government housing targets.

Some 188 homes are earmarked for a 16-acre plot between Holme Lane Farm and land to the west of Fox Hill Road.

Locals say it would join up Grenoside with Parson Cross and destroy a vital green artery.

And some are angry at the Duke of Norfolk, who owns some of the plot, for ‘promoting’ his land for development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duke of Norfolk owns some of the green belt earmarked for development to the south of Grenoside. | NW / PA

The council says landowners put forward 102 separate parcels of green belt land following a ‘call for sites’ in 2019 and on two further occasions.

One resident said: “Grenoside will never be the same without that land. The Duke is worth £100m why does he need any more money? I think it’s disgusting.

“Just leave the land alone and let us have some peace.”

Some 188 homes are earmarked for a 16-acre plot between Holme Lane Farm and land to the west of Fox Hill Road. | SCC

Jeremy Robinson, of surveyors Fowler Sandford and agent to The Norfolk Estate, confirmed the estate owned part of the Grenoside site. And the views of locals would be considered before it was disposed of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The Estate will only contemplate promoting their land for development in conjunction with and in response to the Local Plan, led by Sheffield City Council.

“We will be monitoring the progress of the Local Plan over coming months. The local community would naturally have the opportunity to engage and express their views, all of which will be carefully considered by the Estate, if the site eventually comes forward for development.”

Campaigners say the green belt housing plan would join up Grenoside with Parson Cross and destroy a green artery. | Google

A Sheffield City Council report states planning applications to build in green belt must include a ‘comprehensive assessment’ of impacts on the environment and off-set them through ‘improvements to the environmental quality and accessibility of remaining areas of green belt’.

It should also take into account flood risk and, on the Fox Hill Road site, leave a ‘buffer’ adjacent to a Local Wildlife Site which comprises ancient woodland. And hedgerows must be retained as wildlife corridors.

An extraordinary meeting of the full council will debate the proposals at Sheffield Town Hall today - Wednesday, May 14.