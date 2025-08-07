Sheffield drought: Yorkshire Water gives update on stocks after 'brilliant' response to hosepipe ban
Domestic usage has dropped 10 per cent since restrictions were introduced on July 1, while Storm Floris brought rain to the county.
Stocks are continuing to fall and are now at 44.7 per cent but it is still “well below” the average of 75.9 per cent for this time of year.
And with the ban set to last until winter, the water firm has warned that although it would prefer not to, it did have the power to enforce restrictions which could see customers fined £1,000.
A Yorkshire water spokesperson said: “The temporary usage legislation gives a court power to fine customers who ignore the restrictions of up to £1,000, that would go directly to the Treasury.
“Whilst we do have the power to enforce the restrictions and have a process to deal with those breaching it, we would prefer not to have to use this and would hope customers would work with us and respect the restrictions, recognising it’s been put in place to protect essential supplies.
“The response so far has been brilliant, and we've seen demand coming down and we’d like to thank the people of South Yorkshire for doing their bit to help save water.”
