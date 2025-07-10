A big leak on a Sheffield street is set to be fixed after running 24 hours-a-day for more than two days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Water says the burst on Steade Road, off Abbeydale Road, is scheduled for repair today, Thursday, July 10.

A hole in the road is full of water which is running into a nearby drain. Barriers surround the repair and the road is closed due to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hosepipe ban comes in on Friday, July 11 to restrict water use following a record dry spring.

Water has been running from a leak on Steade Road since Tuesday. | nw

Streets Ahead, Sheffield City Council’s private road maintenance contractor, said on Tuesday, July 8 it was aware of the leak.

In a post it said: “We have been made aware of a water leak on Steade Road, Yorkshire Water are aware and are due to attend tomorrow 09/07.”

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "Our teams are finding and fixing leaks 24/7 and we'd like to thank customers for continuing to report them to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The leak on Steade Road is scheduled for repair today (July 10) and we will be working hard to complete the work as quickly as possible to minimise disruption."

Responding on X, Matt Bamford said: “Can we all claim up to £1,000 from Yorkshire Water for this?

“Pretty sure it’s more waste than a hosepipe! Not sure why they haven’t invested in new reservoirs in 30 years, or improved infrastructure!

“Maybe shareholders’ dividends had a part to play! Ofwat what are you going to do?”