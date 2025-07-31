Yorkshire Water has issued an update on the hosepipe ban after “welcome rainfall” provided much-needed relief for dry ground, gardens and rivers.

The business said it also helped slow the drop in reservoir water levels.

But the hosepipe ban was likely to continue into the winter.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “There have been five consecutive months of below average rainfall so it will take some time for the reservoirs to recover.”

The hosepipe ban - introduced on July 11 - had cut domestic use by 10 per cent, saving 1bn litres of water so far, they added.

But reservoirs are 47.4 per cent full compared to an average 76.5 per cent at this time of year.