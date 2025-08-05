MPs have written to Yorkshire Water, demanding answers after it was revealed their CEO received a £1.3m undisclosed bonus last year.

The Guardian made the claim in a report on August 3.

They say that Yorkshire Water CEO Nicola Shaw received £1.3 million in 2024 from the offshore company Kelda Holdings.

The bonus come on top of Shaw’s £660,000 annual salary.

Kelda is the parent company for the northern utility firm and is based out of Jersey, a self-governing Channel Island.

Their position meant that Kelda Holdings had no duty to report additional payments, however a government ban on bonuses for six companies - including Yorkshire Water - has led to it being revealed.

A number of Sheffield MPs have signed a letter demanding answers from Yorkshire Water | House of Commons

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said in the Guardian’s report: “We do not believe that any work our chief executive does on investor-related activities should be paid for by Yorkshire Water customers. For that reason, fees in 2024-25 for work such as investor engagement, financial oversight and management of the Kelda Group were £660k and were paid for by shareholders.

“This fee reflects the critical importance of the work during this period that was led by Nicola, and as a result, shareholders directly invested £500m into Yorkshire Water to support the delivery of critical investment over the next five years, with a further commitment of £600m before the end of March 2027.”

Now a number of Yorkshire MPs - including Abtisam Mohammed for Sheffield Central, Clive Betts for Sheffield South East, Gill Furniss for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough and Marie Tidball for Penistone and Stocksbridge - have called for the company to answer difficult questions.

They described the payment as ‘disgraceful’ and ‘a betrayal of public trust’, particularly given Yorkshire Water’s recent performance, including a tripling of serious pollution incidents from 2023 to 2024 for which customers are footing the bill with a huge 41 per cent increase in their water bills.

Ms Mohamed said: “At a time when constituents are facing a 41 per cent increase in water bills, sewage is polluting our rivers, and pipes are bursting, the CEO is accepting payments that completely contradict her public statements.

“ Nicola Shaw promised she would decline bonuses out of respect for public anger, while in private she accepts even more money.

“This is exactly why public confidence in water companies is at rock bottom. People keep seeing their bills go up while executives get richer.

“When will Yorkshire Water stop taking their customers for fools?”

In the letter to Vanda Murray, Chairman of the board of directors of Yorkshire Water, the MPs call for full transparency and pose a series of detailed questions, including:

Why was the CEO paid £1.3 million in addition to her salary?

Why is Yorkshire Water’s parent company based offshore?

Are these payments an indirect substitute for bonuses Ms Shaw publicly declined?

The MPs claim that Yorkshire Water has previously cited shareholder investment and ‘critical work’ as justification for the payments. However, their letter to Ms. Murray argues that this undermines any work that the company must do in rebuilding public trust.

The MPs are calling on Yorkshire Water to:

Disclose all executive payments made via Kelda Holdings since 2022

Explain the role of the CEO in the parent company

Justify why this structure is not a breach of public trust and regulatory intent

Their letter continues: “Instead of working to rebuild trust with your customers, which is not only sorely needed, but owed, Ms Shaw has instead accepted discreet payments for the last two years of £1.7m and £1.3m.

“It is disgraceful that Ms Shaw has publicly refused bonuses and yet discreetly accepted large payments. We are astounded that such payments have been made.”

Yorkshire Water have been approached for comment.