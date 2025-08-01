Sheffield traffic: Day two of commuter chaos on major road after water main burst on Brocco Bank
Yorkshire Water set up temporary lights on Brocco Bank near Hunter’s Bar roundabout after a huge leak on Wednesday evening.
Residents were left without water for hours as workers replaced an old ceramic pipe.
Drivers were met with restrictions on Thursday which have continued in to Friday as workers fill the hole and repair the carriageway.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our team is currently working on site to reinstate the road as quickly as they can and the current traffic management will be removed as soon as it is safe to do so.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and would like to thank residents and road users for their patience whilst we complete this work.”
It is the second burst on the same section of Brocco Bank in two years. In September 2023 the road was closed for five days.
Yorkshire Water says it loses 17 per cent of water to leaks, with a third inside homes due to leaky loos and pipework.
It is also urging customers to “use water wisely” after reservoir stocks fell below 50 per cent due to a record dry spring.
A hosepipe ban was introduced earlier this month and is set to last into winter.
