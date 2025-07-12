Street standpipes were last used in the heatwave of 1976 - but the introduction of a hosepipe ban has paved the way for their return.

The most severe drought in living memory saw water supplies to homes cut and standpipes introduced in parts of England and Wales.

Yorkshire Water has today introduced a hosepipe ban after a record dry spring. If that doesn’t work the next stage is a ‘non-essential use ban’, which places restrictions on businesses, the firm said.

If the drought still doesn’t ease, a water company can apply to the government for an ordinary or emergency drought order, according to Citizens Advice.

That would ban specific activities such as car washing or watering gardens.

An emergency drought order gives a water company complete discretion to cut off supplies and authorise standpipes or water tanks, according to Gov.uk.

On The Star’s Facebook page, Christine Francis remembered the inconvenience of standpipes well.

“I was eight months pregnant and I also had a two-year-old toddler.

“Bucket in one hand, toddler in the other I waddled up the street to the standpipe for a bucket of water. Not a happy memory I can tell you.”

Helen Beasley said: “We didn’t have a standpipe we had a water bowser that came around (think mini tanker).”

Alison Royles said it was fun.

“Yes, fun for me being 10. Not so much fun for parents who had to wash, cook and clean with very limited water,” she said.

Sarah Hardwick added: “I do remember vividly. I lived on the Arbourthorne estate (now in Australia) we didn't own any buckets, mum made me and my sister ask a neighbour for a loan of theirs.”

Alan Cooper remembered actually making standpipes.

“I worked at Guest and Chrimes and we made thousands of them. We had to stop all other work to make them. I think we made nigh on a million by the time we had done,” he said.

Bob Hannaghan recalled conditions for steelworkers.

“It was hotter than normal for the steelworkers in the meltshops around Sheffield. I remember it well, salt tablets to be taken as and when required.”

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “The actions we are taking now are designed to protect water supplies so that all our customers have the water they need when they need it.”