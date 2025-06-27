Sheffield drought: Anger at three-week leak as Yorkshire Water urges customers to 'use water wisely'
One said the flow on Hurlfield Road appeared to be the equivalent of leaving a tap full on for 24-hours-a-day.
It has left a busy pavement near Springs Academy and the carriageway awash with water.
A resident, Julie, said it had been running for three weeks and it was “disgusting” during a drought.
Another, Simon, said he noticed it on June 11 and reported it on June 19.
“It’s just a horrendous amount of water being lost. I’m frustrated nothing has happened. I haven’t heard anything from Yorkshire Water,” he said.
He also criticised the firm’s online reporting page which says: “We're on it. We're working on this leak. Thanks for checking whether we knew about it. What next? We'll fix the leak as quickly as possible.”
He says there is no date or details of progress which he claims looks like an attempt to avoid scrutiny of response times.
The Consumer Council for Water says a running tap uses nine litres a minute.
That is 181,440 litres of drinking water lost in two weeks, or 272,160 litres over three weeks.
Earlier this month the Environment Agency announced Yorkshire was in a drought after a record dry spring.
Yorkshire Water says it loses 17 per cent of water to leaks, with a third inside homes including leaky loos and pipework.
It also urged customers to “use water wisely” and save it where possible amid fears of a hose pipe ban.
The company has faced defiance and scepticism over its drought plans due to soaring bills, leaks and chief executive Nicola Shaw’s £1m pay.
Keep your finger on the pulse with our daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said they were alerted to the leak on June 19 and a technician attended the following day who requested a repair on Monday, June 23.
They added: “We believe the leak has been caused by tree roots due to the dry weather. Because of this, the decision has been made to carry out a mains diversion to circumnavigate the tree, instead of a repair which could be subject to the same issues in the future.
“This requires an overnight repair so that it does not impact supply to customers whilst it is being carried out. This kind of work takes a little longer to plan and complete.
“We would like to thank our customers for reporting leaks via our website as soon as they spot one, and not to assume someone else has already done it. We would rather have the same leak reported several times than miss it altogether.
“Whilst we appreciate that this can be frustrating, we would like to thank customers for their patience and reassure them that our teams are working around the clock to attend and fix bursts and leaks as quickly as they can.
“We are finding that the extended dry weather has meant that soil has become increasingly dry, leading to ground movement, which in some cases can cause our pipes to move and burst.”
Due to the nature of our pressurised mains systems, bursts like this do not represent a risk of contamination. Customers can continue to use their water as normal, they added.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.