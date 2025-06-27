Residents in Gleadless have complained about water pouring down a street for three weeks due to an underground leak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One said the flow on Hurlfield Road appeared to be the equivalent of leaving a tap full on for 24-hours-a-day.

It has left a busy pavement near Springs Academy and the carriageway awash with water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie at the site of a three-week leak on Hurlfield Road, Gleadless. | nw

A resident, Julie, said it had been running for three weeks and it was “disgusting” during a drought.

Another, Simon, said he noticed it on June 11 and reported it on June 19.

“It’s just a horrendous amount of water being lost. I’m frustrated nothing has happened. I haven’t heard anything from Yorkshire Water,” he said.

Water washes down the pavement on Hurlfield Road, Gleadless, near Springs Academy. | nw

He also criticised the firm’s online reporting page which says: “We're on it. We're working on this leak. Thanks for checking whether we knew about it. What next? We'll fix the leak as quickly as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says there is no date or details of progress which he claims looks like an attempt to avoid scrutiny of response times.

The Consumer Council for Water says a running tap uses nine litres a minute.

That is 181,440 litres of drinking water lost in two weeks, or 272,160 litres over three weeks.

Cars splash through water from a leak on Hurlfield Road, Gleadless. | nw

Earlier this month the Environment Agency announced Yorkshire was in a drought after a record dry spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water says it loses 17 per cent of water to leaks, with a third inside homes including leaky loos and pipework.

It also urged customers to “use water wisely” and save it where possible amid fears of a hose pipe ban.

The company has faced defiance and scepticism over its drought plans due to soaring bills, leaks and chief executive Nicola Shaw’s £1m pay.

Nicola Shaw, Yorkshire Water CEO, turned down two bonuses worth an estimated £430,000 this year due to the company's performance. Last year, she netted more than £1m. | NW/YW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said they were alerted to the leak on June 19 and a technician attended the following day who requested a repair on Monday, June 23.

They added: “We believe the leak has been caused by tree roots due to the dry weather. Because of this, the decision has been made to carry out a mains diversion to circumnavigate the tree, instead of a repair which could be subject to the same issues in the future.

Yorkshire Water has an underground reservoir on Hurlfield Road. | nw

“This requires an overnight repair so that it does not impact supply to customers whilst it is being carried out. This kind of work takes a little longer to plan and complete.

“We would like to thank our customers for reporting leaks via our website as soon as they spot one, and not to assume someone else has already done it. We would rather have the same leak reported several times than miss it altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst we appreciate that this can be frustrating, we would like to thank customers for their patience and reassure them that our teams are working around the clock to attend and fix bursts and leaks as quickly as they can.

“We are finding that the extended dry weather has meant that soil has become increasingly dry, leading to ground movement, which in some cases can cause our pipes to move and burst.”

Due to the nature of our pressurised mains systems, bursts like this do not represent a risk of contamination. Customers can continue to use their water as normal, they added.