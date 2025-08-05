Yorkshire Water was ordered to pay nearly £900,000 after polluting a Barnsley watercourse with millions of litres of chlorinated water.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard on July 30 how the firm's Ingbirchworth Water Treatment Works, near Barnsley, discharged into the freshwater watercourse linking Ingbirchworth and Scout Dike reservoirs for almost a month straight in 2017.

Hundreds of fish died after Yorkshire Water discharged millions of litres of chlorinated water from Ingbirchworth Water Treatment Works. | Gov.uk

The release killed hundreds of fish, including an incident when 430 fish were found dead in a single day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Tim Spruce said Yorkshire Water’s negligence caused "a prolonged and catastrophic loss of aquatic life".

A spokesperson for the water company said: "We take our environmental responsibilities very seriously and we apologise for the harm that was caused.”

According to the Environment Agency, approximately one million litres of chlorinated water was discharged per day.

It comes in the same week the provider defended its chief executive receiving £1.3m by its parent company, Kelda Holdings, in 2023 in previously undisclosed extra pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March, Yorkshire Water was ordered to pay £40m by the regulator Ofwat to address its "serious failures" over wastewater and sewage.

A hosepipe ban is currently in place across Yorkshire.

Ingbirchworth Reservoir, nearly Barnsley. | Google Maps

Jacqui Tootill, water industry regulation manager for the Environment Agency in Yorkshire, said: "This pollution was not caused by an unforeseen event or extreme weather.

"The systems were simply not robust enough, and this wouldn't have happened if proper checks had taken place.

"We're pleased Yorkshire Water has now been dealt with by the courts following our investigation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company pleaded guilty in February to one charge of polluting Ingbirchworth Dike, between November 1 and November 29, 2017.

Ingbirchworth Water Treatment Works is fed by Ingbirchworth and Royd Moor reservoirs.

Yorkshire Water’s fault was that the company had a permit that allowed the discharge of chlorinated water in emergency situations when a particular tank that used chlorine reached 96 per cent capacity.

However, the alarm warning the operator that this capacity had been reached and a discharge was happening was set at 97 per cent - meaning polluted water was being discharged and no alarm sounding at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led to intermittent but regular discharges for 27 days, and on November 26, 2017, Barnsley Trout Club reported dead fish at Scout Dike Reservoir. Officers later counted 434 dead fish in a 1.5km stretch of water between the treatment works and the reservoir.

The company was fined £865,000 - a figure substantially reduced by the judge due to Yorkshire Water's guilty plea - and ordered to pay costs of £34,979.79 and a victim surcharge of £170.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "We've also invested in improved monitoring and equipment at Ingbirchworth Water Treatment Works.

"Separately, we know our wider pollution performance hasn't been where it should be.

"We are investing £8.3 billion over the next five years to improve service levels, cut pollution and make Yorkshire's water infrastructure fit for the future."