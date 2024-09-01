Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The death of a 35-year-old woman earlier this month has prompted the eighth murder investigation to be launched by South Yorkshire Police this year.

Top row, left to right: Alicia Douglass; Jim Harris; Joanne Ward and Lee Davies. Bottom row, left to right: Hamza Mohammed; Mackenzie Ball; Sacad Ali and Lazarus Makono | Mix

Wednesday, August 7, 2024: Alicia Douglass

Police launched a murder enquiry after the body of 35-year-old Alicia Douglass was found at her home on Walling Close, Wincobank, an estate which is located just a few hundred yards from Meadowhall, on August 7, 2024.

Officers had been called over concerns for the welfare of a woman at the address.

Police have released this picture of Alicia Douglass | South Yorkshire Police | Submit

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder two days later on August 9, 2024. He has since been released on bail.

As the police investigation into Alicia’s death continues, here are all of the other murder investigations launched in Sheffield so far this year (2024).

Thursday, July 25, 2024: Jim Harris

Jim Harris | Submit

The body of 82-year-old Jim Harris was recovered from the water in Mexborough on the morning of Thursday, July 25, 2024, with two men arrested over his death.

Police revealed that emergency services were called at around 7.36am following reports of a body being found in the River Don.

Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Mr Harris was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Friday, June 21, 2024: Joanne Ward

Joanne Ward | Submit

South Yorkshire Police attended Herringthorpe Valley Road on Friday, June 21, 2024 at 5.53pm after reports that a woman was seriously injured inside a property.

Joanne Ward, aged 53, sadly died at the scene, despite the best efforts of medical personnel.

Laurence Ward, aged 57, of Herringthorpe Valley Road, has been charged with murder.

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 where he was remanded into custody.

He will next appear at the same court on September 6, 2024.

Tuesday, June 18, 2024: Lee Davies

38-year-old Lee Davies was found injured with a stab wound, following reports of an altercation involving a group of men in a car park in Drummond Street, Rotherham town centre in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18, 2024 | Submit

38-year-old Lee Davies was found injured with a stab wound, following reports of an altercation involving a group of men in a car park in Drummond Street, Rotherham town centre in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force received a call concerning the altercation at 12.18am. Mr Davies was rushed to hospital a short time later, but could not be saved and was prounounced dead.

Three men - Simon Welsh, aged 37, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham; 45-year-old Martin Shaw, of no fixed abode and Jake Shaw, aged 26, of Canklow Road, Rotherham - have all been charged with Mr Davies’ murder.

The force spokesperson said all three men were remanded into custody after being charged, ahead of appearing before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Saturday, June 8: Hamza Mohammed

Hamza Mohammed | SYP

Hamza Mohammed, aged 23, died after being attacked on Staniforth Road, Darnall, Sheffield, on Saturday, June 8.

He passed away two days later.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both were released on police bail.

Police said they were called at 4.36pm on Saturday, June 8, 2024 by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of a serious assault on Staniforth Road.

Mr Mohammed was found with a serious head injury and was taken to hospital, where he died on June 10. His funeral was held on Friday, June 14 in Sheffield.

Anyone with information can get in touch via the police’s Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP).

Alternatively, you can call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Sunday, June 2, 2024: Mackenzie Ball

Mackenzie Ball | Submit

20-year-old Mackenzie Ball was tragically pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Wickersley, Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police was called shortly after 4pm to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Morthern Road on June 2.

It is believed that Mackenzie had been a passenger in a silver Land Rover Discovery, which had collided with a Sabaru Forester. Both cars left the road, and Mackenzie was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

On June 4, officers declared their investigation into the young man’s death a murder investigation.

The day following the collision, on June 3, the force revealed that the driver and three passengers of the Subaru Forester fled from the scene on foot.

As of June 12, a total of six people had been arrested in connection with the incident. No one has yet been charged, and police enquiries are ongoing.

Saturday, March 9, 2024: Sacad Ali

Sacad Ali | Submit

Sacad Ali, aged 24, was found with multiple stab wounds in Ponderosa Park, in Netherthorpe, on March 9, 2024. He died of his injuries the next day.

Two youths - then aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named because of their ages - pleaded guilty to his murder at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on May 24. The pair also admitted carrying a knife in a public place.

A third defendant - Rebecca Moore, 24, of Springvale Walk - pleaded not guilty to murder and will stand trial on October 21.

The two teenagers are likely to be sentenced on November 1.

It comes after a fourth defendant - a 46-year-old man - was arrested on May 17 on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A fifth defendant, a 19-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of the same offfence on March 15.

Both defendants were bailed pending further enquiries.

Wednesday, February 21, 2024: Lazarus Makono

Lazarus Makono | Submit

Lazarus Makono, who was stabbed to death at a Barnsley property in February 2024.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called on Wednesday, February 21 at 1.21am to a house on Co-Operative Street in the Goldthorpe area of the town to reports of a stabbing.

26-year-old Lazarus sadly died at the scene.

A murder investigation was promptly launched, with a total of five arrests being made in connection with it.

Terrance Mlotshwa, aged 27, of Ripley Avenue, Derby and 28-year-old Sipho Pfukani, of Luxembourg Mews, London have both been charged with Lazarus’ murder.