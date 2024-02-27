News you can trust since 1887
Lazarus Makono, Goldthorpe: Second suspect charged with murder after man stabbed to death at Barnsley house

The second man charged with murder is set to appear at court this morning.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 27th Feb 2024, 09:41 GMT
A 28-year-old London man has become the second person charged in connection to the death of Lazarus Makono, who was stabbed to death at a Barnsley property last week.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called on Wednesday, February 21 at 1.21am to a house on Co-Operative Street in the Goldthorpe area of the town to reports of a stabbing.

26-year-old Lazarus sadly died at the scene.

A murder investigation was promptly launched, with a total of five arrests being made in connection with it.

Sipho Pfukani, of Luxembourg Mews, London, has now been charged with Lazarus' murder, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed this morning (Tuesday, February 27, 2024).

He remains in police custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

This follows the charge of Terrance Mlotshwa, who was charged with murder on Saturday (February 24, 2024).

Two women, aged 20 and 25, and a 32-year-old man who were previously arrested for assisting an offender, all remain released on police bail.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information into Lazarus’ death.

If you believe you can help, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 54 of February 21, 2024.

