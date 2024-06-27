Rotherham murder investigation: Woman who died at Herringthorpe Valley Road home is named as Joanne Ward
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Police attended Herringthorpe Valley Road on Friday (June 21) at 5.53pm after reports that a woman was seriously injured inside a property.
Joanne Ward, aged 53, sadly died at the scene, despite the best efforts of medical personnel.
Laurence Ward, aged 57, of Herringthorpe Valley Road, has been charged with murder.
He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday (June 26) where he was remanded into custody.
He will next appear at the same court on September 6.
Detective Inspector Simon Cartwright, Senior Investigating Officer on this case, said: "Our enquiries into Joanne Ward's tragic death are continuing at pace and I am now directly appealing to members of Joanne's family, or anyone who personally knew her, to get in touch with us.
"You can report information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 878 of 21 June 2024 when you get in touch.
"We understand that not everyone feels comfortable speaking directly to police. You can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
“This is completely confidential and you will not be identified."