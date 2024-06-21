Lee Davies: Three charged with murder after death of 'lovely bloke' stabbed to death in Rotherham car park
38-year-old Lee Davies was found injured with a stab wound, following reports of an altercation involving a group of men in a car park in Drummond Street, Rotherham town centre in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force received a call concerning the altercation at 12.18am. Mr Davies was rushed to hospital a short time later, but could not be saved and was prounounced dead.
Three men; Simon Welsh, aged 37, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham; 45-year-old Martin Shaw, of no fixed abode and Jake Shaw, aged 26, of Canklow Road, Rotherham, have all been charged with Mr Davies’ murder.
The force spokesperson said all three men were remanded into custody after being charged, and are now due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, June 21, 2024).
Mr Davies, from Rotherham, has been described as a ‘lovely bloke’ on social media by those who knew him.
One woman said: “He was such a lovely bloke. Only seen him a few weeks ago. So so sad. RIP Welshy x”
Friends of Mr Davies describe him as a “good lad” and say they will “miss him always”.
One said: “RIP brother,” and described himself as “absolutely devastated”.
Mr Davies is called “Welshy” in some tributes, with one reading “cysgu yn dawel”, meaning “sleep peacefully.”
Anyone with information can contact police through their major Incident Public Portal. You can also contact police by telephone on 101, quoting incident number 18 of June 18, 2024.
Alternatively you can pass on information anonymously through Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete on online form on their website.