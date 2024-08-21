Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman whose death has sparked a murder investigation in Wincobank, near Sheffield, has been named by police

They have named her this afternoon as 35-year-old Alicia Douglass, and released a picture of her.

South Yorkshire Police launched a murder enquiry after she was found dead in her flat on Walling Close, Wincobank, an estate just a few hundred yards from Meadowhall, on August 7.

Officers found her body after concerns for her welfare had been raised.

Police have released this picture of Alicia Douglass | South Yorkshire Police

.A 31-year-old man from Sheffield was been arrested on suspicion of murder two days later.

Police said he has since been released on bail. They added that no charges had been brought at this stage, and no further arrests had been made.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton said: “Our enquiries into Alicia’s tragic death are continuing at pace. We are keen to hear from anyone with any information that could help our investigation into this incident.

“You can contact us online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 587 of August 7, 2024, when you get in touch. You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Immediately after Alicia’s death, Det Chf Insp Oughton had said officers were in the early stages of the investigation and detectives were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Residents told the Star how they had seen police cars arrive to start investigations, following the death of the 35-year-old woman.

They said officers had knocked on doors as they carried out enquiries.

Officers remained in the area for several days after Alicia’s death as investigations continued.