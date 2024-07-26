Victim at centre of River Don murder probe is named and pictured by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man whose body was found in the River Don sparking a murder investigation in Doncaster has been named and pictured by police.

The body of 82-year-old Jim Harris was recovered from the water in Mexborough yesterday morning, with two men arrested over his death.

Yesterday (Thursday 25 July) at 7.36am, emergency services were called following reports of a body being found in the River Don.

Despite best efforts of medical personnel, Mr Harris was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family is being supported by South Yorkshire Police officers who have today released an image of Jim.

A scene was quickly established which stretched around 1km of the waterway, as officers conducted enquiries and a murder investigation was quickly launched. This has since been removed.

Two men, aged 30 and 32, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward, said: "As our investigation into the circumstances of this man's death continues, we are asking members of the public who may have information to please come forward.

"We are particularly interested in people who were in and around the Doncaster Road, Mexborough area between the hours of 6.00-8.00am on Thursday morning.

"We believe Jim was traveling in this area at the time and was using a walking stick as an aid. Were you in the area or potentially have dashcam or CCTV footage? Please do share this with us as this could help us greatly as our investigation develops."