Sacad Ali: Two teenage boys plead guilty to murder of man, 24, in Sheffield park as woman pleads innocence
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two teenage boys have pleaded guilty to the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in a Sheffield park.
Sacad Ali, aged 24, was found with multiple stab wounds in Ponderosa Park, in Netherthorpe, on March 9, 2024. He died of his injuries the next day.
Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox
Today (May 24), two youths - aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named because of their ages - pleaded guilty to his murder at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court. The pair also admitted carrying a knife in a public place.
A third defendant - Rebecca Moore, 24, of Springvale Walk - pleaded not guilty to murder and will stand trial on October 21.
The two teenagers are likely to be sentenced on November 1.
It comes after a fourth defendant - a 46-year-old man - was arrested on May 17 on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A fifth defendant, a 19-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of the same offfence on March 15.
Both defendants were bailed pending further enquiries.
Following Sacad Ali’s murder in March 2024, flowers were left on a bench close to where he was found fatally stabbed.
An online charity campaign set up by Adbirahman Ali in his memory raised £3,500 with the aim of helping “over 100 orphans living in the BQL orphanage in the village where my brother was brought up.”