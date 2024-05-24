Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A murder probe was launched in March

Two teenage boys have pleaded guilty to the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in a Sheffield park.

Sacad Ali, aged 24, was found with multiple stab wounds in Ponderosa Park, in Netherthorpe, on March 9, 2024. He died of his injuries the next day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sacad Ali died after he was stabbed in Ponderosa Park, Netherthorpe, Sheffield, on March 10. Today (May 24), two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, pleaded guilty to his murder while another woman, Rebecca Moore, 24, of Springvale Walk, has pleaded not guilty.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (May 24), two youths - aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named because of their ages - pleaded guilty to his murder at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court. The pair also admitted carrying a knife in a public place.

A third defendant - Rebecca Moore, 24, of Springvale Walk - pleaded not guilty to murder and will stand trial on October 21.

The two teenagers are likely to be sentenced on November 1.

It comes after a fourth defendant - a 46-year-old man - was arrested on May 17 on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fifth defendant, a 19-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of the same offfence on March 15.

Both defendants were bailed pending further enquiries.

Following Sacad Ali’s murder in March 2024, flowers were left on a bench close to where he was found fatally stabbed.