Sheffield murder investigation: Police make third arrest over death of Mohammed Hamza in Darnall
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Police said officers arrested a 37-year-old today, Sunday June 16, on suspicion of assisting an offender. He was released on police bail pending further enquiries.
It is the third arrest in connection with the death of Hamza Mohammed, aged 23, who died two days after being attacked on Staniforth Road, Darnall, on Saturday June 8.
A 23-year old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of robbery and a 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both were released on police bail.
Police said they were called at 4.36pm on Saturday by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of a serious assault on Staniforth Road.
Mr Mohammed was found with a serious head injury and was taken to hospital, where he died on Monday evening, June 10. His funeral was held on Friday June 14 in Sheffield.
Anyone with information can get in touch via the police’s Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP).
Alternatively, you can call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.