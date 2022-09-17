Major Sheffield artery Chesterfield Road blocked after car flips and comes to rest on roof
Chesterfield Road was closed after a dramatic car crash this afternoon.
Residents came out of their homes after hearing a bang - and saw a small, red, four-door hatchback upside down.
The front nearside was caved in and all the airbags, front and rear, had activated. Debris on the road indicated it was travelling towards Homebase on the approach to Woodseats.
A resident said she believed everyone got out before the emergency services arrived and there were no serious injuries.
Police have been contacted for information.